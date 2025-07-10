Left Menu

Bangladesh-US Tariff Talks: A Bid for Increased Imports and Garment Industry Relocation

On the first day of Bangladesh-US tariff talks, Bangladesh proposed increasing imports from the US, including cotton, oil, and Boeing aircraft. Meanwhile, the US asked Bangladesh to invest by relocating garment factories to the US. Talks were comprehensive, covering trade relations and worker rights.

In a significant development during the tariff talks, Bangladesh has made a proposal to ramp up imports from the United States, according to a Bangladeshi official who spoke with ANI on Thursday. Items such as cotton, oil, Boeing aircraft, and soybeans were highlighted as key US exports that Bangladesh aims to increase, marking the first day of negotiations.

Conversely, the United States has expressed interest in having Bangladesh invest within its borders, particularly by relocating its garment manufacturing operations to the US. Additionally, the US emphasized the importance of safeguarding workers' rights in Bangladesh's garment sector. A Bangladeshi official acknowledged the US proposals but raised potential cost implications, stating that relocating factories could significantly increase the price of clothing items for American consumers.

The intensive discussions took place in Washington, DC, comprising the second round of three-day negotiations. The Bangladesh delegation, led by Commerce Adviser Sheikh Bashiruddin, engaged in comprehensive talks with senior US officials from agriculture, energy, commerce, and copyright agencies. The talks will continue, with both sides aiming to address key trade relationships and pending issues before US-imposed tariffs take effect on August 1.

