In Balochistan, the discovery of three bullet-riddled bodies in a stream near Yaroshahr Police Station, Dukki district, has raised serious concerns. Families and activists allege these are cases of enforced disappearances, stirring renewed protests. The Balochistan Post reports growing anxieties over systematic abductions and extrajudicial killings by security forces in the region.

The bodies, identified as Ali Mohammad Hassan Baloch, Mohammad Younas, and Wali Mohammad, were confirmed as victims of gun violence at the District Headquarters Hospital. These individuals, all from Killi Safar Ali Baloch, appear to be part of a broader trend. Mohammad Younas was previously reported missing, suspectedly detained by Pakistani security forces, a situation closely monitored by the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M).

Recent reports from the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) regarding shootouts in which alleged militants were killed have faced skepticism. Families later identified the deceased as missing persons, including a poet and several youths. Accusations abound that these events disguise the use of counterterrorism laws to justify custodial deaths, a burgeoning crisis within Balochistan.