Renewed Outcry in Balochistan over Alleged Extrajudicial Killings and Enforced Disappearances

Tensions rise in Balochistan as three bodies are discovered, heightening concerns over enforced disappearances. The victims, linked to recent accusations against Pakistani security forces, appear to follow a disturbing pattern of extrajudicial killings, intensifying calls for accountability and justice in the region, as families demand transparency in ongoing investigations.

  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In Balochistan, the discovery of three bullet-riddled bodies in a stream near Yaroshahr Police Station, Dukki district, has raised serious concerns. Families and activists allege these are cases of enforced disappearances, stirring renewed protests. The Balochistan Post reports growing anxieties over systematic abductions and extrajudicial killings by security forces in the region.

The bodies, identified as Ali Mohammad Hassan Baloch, Mohammad Younas, and Wali Mohammad, were confirmed as victims of gun violence at the District Headquarters Hospital. These individuals, all from Killi Safar Ali Baloch, appear to be part of a broader trend. Mohammad Younas was previously reported missing, suspectedly detained by Pakistani security forces, a situation closely monitored by the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M).

Recent reports from the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) regarding shootouts in which alleged militants were killed have faced skepticism. Families later identified the deceased as missing persons, including a poet and several youths. Accusations abound that these events disguise the use of counterterrorism laws to justify custodial deaths, a burgeoning crisis within Balochistan.

