Tibetans in Germany Celebrate Dalai Lama's 90th Birthday with Grandeur

On July 6, more than 1,000 Tibetans and their supporters gathered in Frankfurt to honor the 90th birthday of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama. Organized by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), the celebration saw participation from Michael Brand, a Member of the German Bundestag, along with prominent figures such as former Hesse Minister-President, Prof. Dr HC Roland Koch, and Phuntsok Topgyal from the Tibetan Bureau in Geneva, among others.

The event commenced with traditional prayers and the ceremonial cutting of a birthday cake. Children from the Tibetan Sunday School performed touching songs honoring the Dalai Lama. Michael Brand lauded His Holiness for his steadfast dedication to non-violence and human rights in his keynote address, reiterating the hope for Tibetan autonomy and advocating for sustained global support.

Prof. Roland Koch reflected on the Dalai Lama's role as a spiritual guide promoting moral clarity amid global challenges. He underscored the significance of the Dalai Lama's Four Commitments, urging the preservation of Tibetan culture alongside global harmony. The celebration featured cultural acts and educational displays, highlighting the Dalai Lama's legacy. The event confirmed the deep respect Tibetans hold for His Holiness and the enduring commitment to their cause, with further tributes planned for September.