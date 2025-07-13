Fatal AI171 Crash: Chip Malfunction Raises Critical Questions

A recent investigation into the fatal crash of Air India Flight AI171 has highlighted a potential chip malfunction as a significant factor, as reported by a former pilot to Reuters. The tragic incident in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, resulted in the loss of 260 lives, including passengers, crew, and ground casualties.

According to Marco Chan, a former pilot and academic, while the investigation doesn't exonerate the pilots, it points towards a technical failure rather than human error. The preliminary report, which outlines cockpit confusion and simultaneous flipping of engine fuel cutoff switches, suggests an unintentional interruption of fuel to the engines.

Chan emphasized that a single malfunctioning chip could disrupt the system, drawing parallels to how computers crash due to overheating. He highlighted the need for inspecting Air India's adherence to maintenance protocols and questioned the designation of safety bulletins by the manufacturers, urging deeper scrutiny of their directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)