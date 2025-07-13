Left Menu

Fatal AI171 Crash: Chip Malfunction Raises Critical Questions

An investigation suggests a chip malfunction caused the AI171 crash in Gujarat, killing 260. Although human error isn't ruled out, a technical glitch may have stopped fuel supply, leading to the crash. Experts urge examining maintenance practices and the nature of safety bulletins issued by manufacturers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 08:08 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 08:08 IST
Senior lecturer at Buckinghamshire New University and former pilot Marco Chan (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A recent investigation into the fatal crash of Air India Flight AI171 has highlighted a potential chip malfunction as a significant factor, as reported by a former pilot to Reuters. The tragic incident in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, resulted in the loss of 260 lives, including passengers, crew, and ground casualties.

According to Marco Chan, a former pilot and academic, while the investigation doesn't exonerate the pilots, it points towards a technical failure rather than human error. The preliminary report, which outlines cockpit confusion and simultaneous flipping of engine fuel cutoff switches, suggests an unintentional interruption of fuel to the engines.

Chan emphasized that a single malfunctioning chip could disrupt the system, drawing parallels to how computers crash due to overheating. He highlighted the need for inspecting Air India's adherence to maintenance protocols and questioned the designation of safety bulletins by the manufacturers, urging deeper scrutiny of their directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

