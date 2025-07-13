IAF's Precision Strikes Target Hamas in Northern Gaza

In a decisive military action, the Israeli Air Force launched airstrikes on over 35 Hamas-related targets in Beit Hanoun, located in northern Gaza. The operation, undertaken by dozens of fighter jets, showcases Israel's commitment to counter threats from Hamas.

According to the IDF Spokesperson, these strikes were a precautionary step designed to neutralize immediate dangers posed by Hamas' terror infrastructure. The focus was on dismantling underground networks and other significant assets controlled by the organization.

These measures highlight the ongoing tensions in the region as both sides continue to engage in conflict. The Israeli Defense Forces assert that such operations are necessary to safeguard national security against the constant threat of terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)