Ben-Gurion Airport Expands as International Flights Resume

Ben-Gurion Airport in Israel is undergoing major upgrades with Terminal 1 reopening and a new facility at Terminal 3. This comes as international airlines resume service following lifted advisories, with 3.4 million passengers expected in the coming months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 14:16 IST
Flag of Israel. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv, Israel – With the resurgence of international air travel post-pandemic, Ben-Gurion Airport is scaling up its operations. Transportation Minister Miri Regev has confirmed plans for a significant airport upgrade to accommodate the returning influx of global carriers.

Terminal 1 is set to reopen for international flights on August 3, and a state-of-the-art check-in and screening complex will become operational at Terminal 3 by August 14. These enhancements come at a crucial time, as the European Aviation Authority recently lifted restrictions on flights to Israel.

Minister Regev proudly announced, 'Israel is open to the world,' emphasizing the readiness of the national airport to handle the anticipated surge of about 3.4 million passengers over the peak months of July and August.

