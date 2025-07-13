Japan Denounces China's Military Drills as Threat to Taiwan Strait Peace

Japan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Takeshi Iwaya, has issued a stern rebuke of China's recent military drills around Taiwan, describing them as incompatible with peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, as reported by Taipei Times. His remarks, delivered in a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during the ASEAN-related Foreign Ministers' Meetings, reflect a growing regional pushback against Beijing's escalating military maneuvers.

The Japanese Foreign Ministry's official statement, also cited by Taipei Times, reinforced Tokyo's stance against any unilateral moves to alter the status quo through force, clearly criticizing Beijing's pressure on Taiwan. In their meeting, Iwaya expressed deep concerns over China's assertive actions in the South China Sea, emphasizing Japan's mounting frustration with China's expansionist policies and the perceived threat to regional norms.

In Taipei, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Hsiao Kuang-wei echoed Japan's sentiments, highlighting China's fabricated pretexts for military intimidation as serious threats to peace in the Taiwan Strait and beyond. These concerns were reiterated during high-level meetings, including a notable APEC summit and a bilateral ministers' meeting in Tokyo, underscoring the widening international unease with Beijing's coercive strategies.

As China steps up its military activity, regional powers, led by Japan, are increasingly vocal in their support for Taiwan's democratic resilience and regional stability. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)