UAE: A Global Leader in Cultural Heritage Preservation

UNESCO praises the United Arab Emirates for its significant contributions to cultural and natural heritage preservation globally. The UAE's efforts, including inscribing the Faya Palaeolandscape on the World Heritage List, exemplify its commitment to safeguarding heritage, promoting sustainable tourism, and fostering global cultural collaboration.

Flag of UAE . Image Credit: ANI
In a glowing endorsement, Simona-Mirela Miculescu, the President of the General Conference of UNESCO, hailed the United Arab Emirates for its exceptional contributions to both national and global cultural and natural heritage preservation. Speaking during an interview with Emirates News Agency (WAM) in Paris, Miculescu applauded the UAE's pivotal role in inscribing the Faya Palaeolandscape in Sharjah on the UNESCO World Heritage List, highlighting this achievement as a testament to the nation's dedication to fostering cultural dialogue and understanding among peoples.

The UAE's influence stretches beyond its borders, Miculescu emphasized, as the nation has been instrumental in aiding global heritage conservation. She praised the UAE for its clear support of international initiatives, particularly focusing on rehabilitating heritage sites damaged by conflict in the Arab region. The Faya archaeological site's addition to the World Heritage List underlines its profound significance, offering crucial insights into early human migrations and interactions with the environment.

The UAE's comprehensive and meticulous approach to heritage preservation, paired with sustainable development, has set a benchmark globally. Miculescu praised the nation for integrating heritage conservation with economic development, actively engaging local communities, and advocating for sustainable tourism. The UAE's strong partnership with UNESCO is marked by funding initiatives and contributing to global cultural policy, which demonstrates the nation's belief that culture is an essential driver of peace and prosperity. Looking ahead, there is anticipation of even deeper collaboration and potential new additions of UAE sites to the World Heritage List.

