Harnessing India's Limitless Sustainable Tourism Potential

India's sustainable tourism potential is nearly unlimited, driven by natural beauty and cultural diversity. UN official Stefan Priesner highlights ongoing efforts in environmental tourism and ecological stability. Significant work is unfolding in waste management and biodiversity conservation, aiming to boost India's appeal through international marketing and support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2026 20:00 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 20:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's potential in sustainable tourism is boundless, said a top United Nations official, citing the country's rich cultural diversity and natural beauty.

In a conversation with PTI, UN Resident Coordinator in India, Stefan Priesner, emphasized initiatives currently underway to advance environmental tourism and ecological equilibrium, including measures such as composting and waste management.

Speaking at the USISPF's Tourism Summit 2026, Priesner highlighted 2027 as the designated Year of Sustainable Tourism, forecasting increased focus on the sector. He also reflected on past travels in India, noting recent impressive developments in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

Latest News

