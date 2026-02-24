Harnessing India's Limitless Sustainable Tourism Potential

India's potential in sustainable tourism is boundless, said a top United Nations official, citing the country's rich cultural diversity and natural beauty.

In a conversation with PTI, UN Resident Coordinator in India, Stefan Priesner, emphasized initiatives currently underway to advance environmental tourism and ecological equilibrium, including measures such as composting and waste management.

Speaking at the USISPF's Tourism Summit 2026, Priesner highlighted 2027 as the designated Year of Sustainable Tourism, forecasting increased focus on the sector. He also reflected on past travels in India, noting recent impressive developments in the country.

