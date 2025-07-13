Marking a Milestone: Dalai Lama's 90th Birthday Sparks Global Year of Compassion

In a historic celebration at the Massachusetts State House, US lawmakers, Tibetan dignitaries, and members from the Governor's Office gathered to commemorate the 90th birthday of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama. This event also marked the inauguration of the Global Year of Compassion, an international initiative led by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), as outlined by the CTA.

Organized by the Tibetan Association of Boston (TAB) and the Regional Tibetan Association of Massachusetts (RTAM), and co-sponsored by Massachusetts legislators including Senator Jo Comerford, Representative Lindsay Sabadosa, and Representative Mindy Domb, the event symbolized the first public celebration of the Dalai Lama at the state's legislative hub. It included emphatic speeches, cultural displays, and formal declarations. Prominent attendees featured Congressman Jim McGovern and Kalon Norzin Dolma, the CTA's Minister for Information and International Relations. McGovern emphasized the bipartisan Resolve Tibet Act of 2024, expressing support for the Dalai Lama's enduring dedication to nonviolence and human dignity.

Kalon Norzin Dolma, in her keynote address, reaffirmed the Dalai Lama's four fundamental commitments: promoting human values, fostering religious harmony, safeguarding Tibetan cultural heritage, and revitalizing ancient Indian wisdom. She portrayed the Dalai Lama as a moral beacon for people worldwide, not just Tibetans. According to the CTA, Governor Maura Healey's official acknowledgment lauded the Dalai Lama as an international champion of compassion and justice, signaling the start of the Year of Compassion. This initiative aims at global engagement through service, environmental actions, interfaith dialogue, and human rights advocacy.

The ceremony also introduced an exclusive photo exhibition titled 'Life & Legacies of His Holiness the Dalai Lama,' followed by the traditional Gorshey dance, representing unity and perseverance. As per the CTA's report, the event endorsed a compelling global injunction: the need for compassion is more critical than ever. (ANI)

