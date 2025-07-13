Left Menu

Israel Successfully Launches 'Dror 1' Satellite on SpaceX Rocket

Israel Aerospace Industries has launched 'Dror 1,' a significant satellite for the nation's communications, using a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Following its successful deployment, the satellite is set to undergo testing to ensure it operates correctly.

Israel Successfully Launches 'Dror 1' Satellite on SpaceX Rocket
Flag of Israel. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 13 (ANI/TPS): Israel Aerospace Industries announced the successful launch of "Dror 1," the country's national communications satellite. The satellite was launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral on Sunday morning, marking a significant milestone in Israel's space endeavors.

Positioned approximately 36,000 kilometers above Earth's surface, Dror 1 is set to enhance Israel's communications infrastructure for the foreseeable future. This development is pivotal for ensuring advanced and reliable communication channels for the country.

In the forthcoming weeks, engineers from Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) will undertake rigorous tests to verify the satellite's operational capabilities. This testing phase is crucial for confirming the satellite's full functionality and its ability to meet the nation's communication needs. (ANI/TPS)

(With inputs from agencies.)

