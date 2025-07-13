Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Forges New Bridges in Gulf Region

In a remarkable effort to fortify international relations, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav embarked on a noteworthy investment mission in Dubai. His strategic discussions with Mohammad Al Yamahi, President of the Arab Parliament, which represents 22 Gulf nations including Saudi Arabia and Qatar, marked the beginning of a promising partnership.

During an exclusive lunch, both leaders explored avenues for collaborative ventures, aiming to elevate bilateral relations. Chief Minister Yadav congratulated Yamahi on his new role, acknowledging the Arab Parliament's leadership across the Gulf region while emphasizing mutual interests and future collaborations.

Highlighting Madhya Pradesh's potential, Yadav underscored the state's rich resources, including its significant forest cover, vibrant wildlife, and robust infrastructure. He pinpointed opportunities in sectors like renewable energy, food processing, and artisan crafts, offering favorable policies for investors.

Yamahi reciprocated Yadav's overtures with a warm reception, underscoring a longstanding friendship with India. He pledged support for Madhya Pradesh across 22 countries, envisioning strengthened trade and industry links, while emphasizing the role of the Indian diaspora in the Gulf region's development.

The exchange concluded with a cultural note, with Yamahi offering a traditional sweet to Yadav and inviting him and his family for a personal visit. Both leaders agreed on initiatives to improve connectivity, facilitating smoother exchange of people and products between the regions. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)