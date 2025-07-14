India Joins Australia’s Largest Military Exercise, Talisman Sabre
India participates for the first time in Exercise Talisman Sabre, Australia's largest bilateral military exercise, underscoring deepening defence ties in the Indo-Pacific. Involving 19 nations, the exercise includes live-fire drills and new Australian Defence Force capabilities, marking a significant milestone in regional security cooperation.
- Country:
- Australia
In an unprecedented move, India has joined Australia's largest bilateral military exercise, Exercise Talisman Sabre, marking a pivotal moment in the strengthening of defense ties between the two nations within the Indo-Pacific region. Announced by Australia's High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, this development signifies a major step forward in the bilateral cooperation on defense and security.
The exercise, which commenced on Sunday, features participation from 19 nations, including notable contributors like the United States, and observers from Malaysia and Vietnam. Taking place over three weeks, it involves over 35,000 military personnel engaging in complex military maneuvers across various regions in Australia and Papaua New Guinea.
This year's iteration of Talisman Sabre is particularly noteworthy as it integrates live-fire exercises, force preparation activities, and showcases new capabilities of the Australian Defence Force such as the UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters and the Precision Strike Missile, adding a modern edge to the training regime.
ALSO READ
Quad Foreign Ministers Set to Strengthen Indo-Pacific Ties in Washington
QUAD Nations Launch 'QUAD at Sea' to Boost Indo-Pacific Maritime Cooperation
Quad Diplomacy: Amid Rising Tensions, US Reaffirms Indo-Pacific Alliances
First-Ever ‘QUAD at Sea’ Mission Launched to Boost Indo-Pacific Maritime Ties
Quad Nations Launch First-Ever 'Quad-at-Sea' to Strengthen Indo-Pacific Maritime Security