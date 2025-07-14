India Joins Australia’s Largest Military Exercise, Talisman Sabre

In an unprecedented move, India has joined Australia's largest bilateral military exercise, Exercise Talisman Sabre, marking a pivotal moment in the strengthening of defense ties between the two nations within the Indo-Pacific region. Announced by Australia's High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, this development signifies a major step forward in the bilateral cooperation on defense and security.

The exercise, which commenced on Sunday, features participation from 19 nations, including notable contributors like the United States, and observers from Malaysia and Vietnam. Taking place over three weeks, it involves over 35,000 military personnel engaging in complex military maneuvers across various regions in Australia and Papaua New Guinea.

This year's iteration of Talisman Sabre is particularly noteworthy as it integrates live-fire exercises, force preparation activities, and showcases new capabilities of the Australian Defence Force such as the UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters and the Precision Strike Missile, adding a modern edge to the training regime.