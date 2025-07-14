Madhya Pradesh CM Engages with Emirates Executives to Strengthen Aviation Ties

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav convened an 'important' session with top Emirates officials, including Essa Sulaiman Ahmad and Ahmad Al Khamis, during his official visit to Dubai on Monday. The dialogue centered on enhancing aviation links between India and the UAE, as revealed by a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

The discussions prioritized direct flight services from Tier-2 cities such as Indore and Bhopal, the establishment of a regional cargo hub in Central India, and expansions in aviation training and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) infrastructure. Insights from the Chief Minister's Office emphasized a shared vision for strengthened ties in these sectors.

Essa Sulaiman Ahmad, Emirates Divisional Vice President, underlined the meeting's significance, reflecting on the mutual investment potential and the overarching vision Yadav holds for Madhya Pradesh. The Chief Minister's visit to Dubai, as part of the 'Global Dialogue 2025,' aims to attract international investment, encourage technological collaboration, and boost employment opportunities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)