Chinese President Xi Jinping meets SCO Foreign Ministers in Beijing, calls for stronger regional cooperation and stability

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday met in Beijing with foreign ministers and heads of standing bodies of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), who are in China to attend the Meeting of the Council of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of SCO Member States, according to Chinese state media outlet Xinhua. Xinhua reported that Xi said over the past 24 years since its founding, the SCO has always upheld the Shanghai Spirit, grown into a mature and robust organization, and demonstrated strong vitality.

"China has always prioritized the SCO in its neighborhood diplomacy, and is committed to making the organization more substantive and stronger, safeguarding regional security and stability, promoting the development and prosperity of member states and building a closer community with a shared future," Xi said, as quoted by Xinhua. He added that since China assumed the rotating presidency last July, it has actively carried out activities and advanced cooperation, with all parties taking solid steps to jointly build a better home for the SCO, Xinhua reported.

With the SCO Summit set to take place this year in China's Tianjin, Xi expressed his hope to meet the leaders of other member states at the event to discuss the future development of the SCO, Xinhua stated. "In the face of a turbulent and changing international landscape, the SCO must stay focused, remain confident, act efficiently and play a more proactive role in injecting greater stability and positive energy into the world," Xi said, according to Xinhua.

His remarks came as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, along with the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers, called on Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Tuesday. Following the meeting, Jaishankar stated that he apprised Xi Jinping of the recent development of bilateral ties. He also conveyed the greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu to Xi Jinping.

"Called on President Xi Jinping this morning in Beijing along with my fellow SCO Foreign Ministers. Conveyed the greetings of President Droupadi Murmu & Prime Minister @narendramodi. Apprised President Xi of the recent development of our bilateral ties. Value the guidance of our leaders in that regard," Jaishankar posted on X. EAM Jaishankar is on an official visit to China to attend the SCO Foreign Ministers Meeting. He arrived in China after concluding his visit to Singapore. This is the External Affairs Minister's first visit to China since relations soured following the deadly military clash in Galwan in 2020. (ANI)

