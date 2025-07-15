UN warns of crisis as 1.3 million Afghans return, urges global aid

The United Nations has raised alarm over a massive surge in Afghan returnees, calling for urgent global support as more than 1.3 million people have returned to Afghanistan so far in 2025, Tolo News reported, citing a statement from the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA). During a visit to the Islam Qala border crossing, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General (SRSG) Roza Otunbayeva said, "What should be a positive homecoming moment for families who fled conflict decades ago is instead marked by exhaustion, trauma, and profound uncertainty."

Tolo News reported that Otunbayeva expressed concern over the volume and speed of returns, many of which she described as involuntary. "The sheer volume of returns, many abrupt, many involuntary, should be setting off alarm bells across the global community," she warned. According to UNAMA, as quoted by Tolo News, Afghanistan--already battling drought and a long-standing humanitarian crisis--"cannot absorb this shock alone." The statement added that while UN agencies and local authorities are responding, "the pace and scale of returns are overwhelming already fragile support systems."

Tolo News highlighted that 70% of Afghans are living in poverty, and the current influx is pushing the country's limited resources to the brink. The UN warned that women and children are among the most vulnerable, returning to communities where "access to basic services and social protections remains severely constrained." In addition to logistical challenges, Tolo News reported that UNAMA flagged severe underfunding in humanitarian operations. The agency stated, "Agonising choices between food, shelter, and safe passage are now unavoidable."

Without immediate reintegration support--including employment opportunities and infrastructure development--UNAMA warned of "remittance losses, labour market pressure, renewed displacement, mass onward movement, and risks to regional stability," according to Tolo News. Appealing directly to international donors and neighbouring countries, Otunbayeva said, "Do not turn away. The returnees must not be abandoned. What we are witnessing are the direct consequences of unmet global responsibilities."

Tolo News reported that the UN statement concluded with a call for an "integrated approach" that tackles both short-term humanitarian needs and long-term development in returnee areas. (ANI)

