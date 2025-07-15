Left Menu

IFALPA Cautions Against Jumping to Conclusions on Air India 171 Preliminary Report

The International Federation of Air Line Pilots' Associations (IFALPA) warns against drawing premature conclusions from the Air India 171 incident's preliminary report. IFALPA emphasizes the need for a professional investigation by India's AAIB and highlights the ongoing process of determining the accident's causes without speculative media influence.

Picture from the crash site (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The International Federation of Air Line Pilots' Associations (IFALPA) has advised caution regarding conclusions drawn from the preliminary report on Air India Flight 171's tragic incident. The federation asserts that such reports are primarily for disseminating initial factual data and should not be seen as definitive answers.

Emphasizing the inconclusive nature of preliminary findings, IFALPA noted that these reports offer no safety recommendations, underlining the ongoing nature of the investigation. They expressed concern about speculative interpretations from media and social media potentially harming the investigation.

In their official statement, IFALPA reiterated the importance of a thorough investigation conducted by India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB). The federation supports the AAIB's efforts in identifying the accident's contributing factors, stressing respect for victims and a professional approach to aviation safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

