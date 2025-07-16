Left Menu

BNP Eyes India Friendship Post-Hasina, Backs Interim Government's Election Plans

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) expresses intent to work amicably with India following Sheikh Hasina's departure, underscores confidence in interim government led by Muhammad Yunus to ensure fair elections, and reaffirms commitment to multi-party democracy despite the suspension of Awami League activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 10:34 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 10:34 IST
BNP Eyes India Friendship Post-Hasina, Backs Interim Government's Election Plans
Kayser Kamal, legal affairs secretary of BNP (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), a major force in Bangladesh's political landscape, is looking to strengthen ties with India following Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's exit, according to BNP legal affairs secretary Kayser Kamal. Speaking to ANI, Kamal stressed the BNP's long-standing ideology of fostering 'friendship to all, enemy to none,' especially with powerful neighbors like India.

Despite ongoing distrust among Bangladesh's political factions, the BNP remains optimistic about the interim government led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus. Following Hasina's departure in August, a unified political front, including the BNP, endorsed Yunus to lead the country toward credible, inclusive elections, expected to set a national standard for fairness.

While the Awami League's activities are currently suspended, Kamal assured that the BNP's commitment to multi-party democracy remains steadfast, citing its historic introduction by the party's founder, Ziaur Rahman. Furthermore, Kamal addressed former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia's legal status and health, asserting her unjust conviction under Hasina's regime has since been overturned.

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025