BNP Eyes India Friendship Post-Hasina, Backs Interim Government's Election Plans

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), a major force in Bangladesh's political landscape, is looking to strengthen ties with India following Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's exit, according to BNP legal affairs secretary Kayser Kamal. Speaking to ANI, Kamal stressed the BNP's long-standing ideology of fostering 'friendship to all, enemy to none,' especially with powerful neighbors like India.

Despite ongoing distrust among Bangladesh's political factions, the BNP remains optimistic about the interim government led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus. Following Hasina's departure in August, a unified political front, including the BNP, endorsed Yunus to lead the country toward credible, inclusive elections, expected to set a national standard for fairness.

While the Awami League's activities are currently suspended, Kamal assured that the BNP's commitment to multi-party democracy remains steadfast, citing its historic introduction by the party's founder, Ziaur Rahman. Furthermore, Kamal addressed former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia's legal status and health, asserting her unjust conviction under Hasina's regime has since been overturned.