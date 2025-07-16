Left Menu

Wang Yi's Visionary Roadmap: Charting a Resilient Future for the SCO

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting in Tianjin, laid out five critical proposals to bolster the SCO's development amidst global challenges, emphasizing unity, security, and collaborative progress. His framework aims to guide the organization through current geopolitical shifts and socio-economic changes with a spirit of cooperation.

Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) (Photo/X@DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
In a strategic assembly at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting held in Tianjin, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi proposed a five-point plan crucial for the future development of the SCO. His blueprint seeks to strengthen the group's influence amidst increasing global instability.

Wang emphasized the evolving geopolitical landscape marked by accelerating multipolarity and the surge in economic globalization, while also acknowledging the persistent threats posed by hegemonic forces and regional conflicts. He called for a reinforced consensus among member states to fortify the SCO's structure, maintaining historical and futuristic responsibility in mind.

The minister outlined key principles for the SCO's journey forward, including adherence to the 'Shanghai Spirit.' This encompasses mutual trust and benefit, equality, and respect for diverse cultures as the cornerstone of the organization's values. Wang also highlighted the need to collectively tackle security threats, drive sustainable development, foster good neighborliness, and defend global fairness and justice, thereby enhancing the SCO's role on the world stage.

