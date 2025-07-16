Left Menu

CM Yadav's Spain Visit: A Sporting Vision for Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav's visit to LaLiga headquarters in Madrid focuses on enhancing sports collaboration, youth empowerment, and investment. Proposals include establishing Football Excellence Centres and Spanish coaching programs. The visit aims to promote cultural tourism and strengthen global partnerships, positioning Madhya Pradesh as an emerging investment hub.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav embarked on his first day in Spain by visiting the headquarters of the esteemed LaLiga in Madrid. During the visit, he engaged in discussions with high-ranking officials, centering on themes of sports, youth empowerment, and potential investment collaborations.

Dr. Yadav underscored the importance of leveraging LaLiga's global influence and expertise to benefit the youth of Madhya Pradesh. According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office, the visit transcends ceremonial diplomacy and signals a robust commitment to sports innovation, social inclusion, and forming international alliances.

The Chief Minister proposed to LaLiga's leadership the creation of Football Excellence Centres in Madhya Pradesh, aimed at upgrading sports infrastructure and implementing Spanish coaching-based youth training initiatives under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. He also highlighted the broader ramifications of such collaborations, including employment generation, community engagement, global branding, and cultural tourism.

