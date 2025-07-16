Israeli Aircraft Strike Syrian Regime Near Damascus Amid Rising Tensions

In a notable escalation, Israeli aircraft targeted the entrance to the Syrian military headquarters located in the vicinity of Damascus, according to statements released by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

The strike comes as Israeli authorities closely watch the actions of the Syrian regime, particularly their treatment of Druze civilians in southern Syria. Adhering to directives from Israel's political leadership, the IDF confirmed its ongoing strategic operations and preparedness for an array of potential developments.

Earlier, Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a stern warning of additional military action should Syrian forces fail to vacate the contested region of Suweida in southern Syria, signaling heightened diplomatic and military tensions in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)