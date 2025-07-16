Left Menu

Israeli Aircraft Strike Syrian Regime Near Damascus Amid Rising Tensions

Israeli aircraft targeted the Syrian military headquarters in Damascus, following threats from Israel's Defense Minister over actions against Druze civilians in southern Syria. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) stressed their readiness for various scenarios as they monitor developments in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 20:33 IST
Israeli Aircraft Strike Syrian Regime Near Damascus Amid Rising Tensions
Representative Image (Photo/TPS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a notable escalation, Israeli aircraft targeted the entrance to the Syrian military headquarters located in the vicinity of Damascus, according to statements released by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

The strike comes as Israeli authorities closely watch the actions of the Syrian regime, particularly their treatment of Druze civilians in southern Syria. Adhering to directives from Israel's political leadership, the IDF confirmed its ongoing strategic operations and preparedness for an array of potential developments.

Earlier, Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a stern warning of additional military action should Syrian forces fail to vacate the contested region of Suweida in southern Syria, signaling heightened diplomatic and military tensions in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025