Madhya Pradesh Shines in Cleanliness Awards as CM Yadav Strengthens Economic Ties in Spain

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav celebrated the state's top performance in the Swachh Survekshan Awards 2024-25, with Indore and Bhopal leading the rankings. During his visit to Spain, Yadav focused on enhancing ties with the Indian diaspora and exploring investment opportunities. He met with business leaders and discussed potential collaborations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 15:55 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav during his official visit to Spain (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday expressed pride as the state claimed top positions in the Swachh Survekshan Awards 2024-25, with Indore and Bhopal securing high accolades. Indore was named the cleanest city, while Bhopal emerged as the second cleanest city and the cleanest capital.

Yadav, currently on an official visit to Spain, noted the growing potential in the garments sector, emphasizing that his meetings with industrialists, including those at Inditex, could serve as a milestone for future collaborations. Furthermore, he engaged with the Indian diaspora to boost Madhya Pradesh's international community relations.

He also held discussions with the President of the Spanish Film Commission, Juan Manuel Guimerans, to foster film industry ties and explore tourism opportunities. Further, high-level talks with business leaders aimed at attracting investments across various sectors of Madhya Pradesh were conducted.

