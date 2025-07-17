Baloch Liberation Army Escalates Tension with Deadly Attacks in Balochistan

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has intensified its resistance efforts by claiming responsibility for two lethal attacks that resulted in the deaths of 29 Pakistani soldiers in Balochistan cities of Kalat and Quetta. In an official statement on Tuesday, BLA spokesman Jeeyand Baloch described these actions as a direct response to Pakistan's ongoing 'occupation' of Balochistan.

According to the BLA, the group's elite Fateh Squad executed a high-stakes operation at Nimrag Cross in Kalat, targeting a military bus transporting army personnel. This 'intelligence-driven operation' was orchestrated using data obtained by the BLA's internal intelligence team, ZIRAB. The ambush reportedly killed 27 army personnel and left several others critically injured. Civilians, including Qawwal artists aboard the bus, were not the intended targets, as the BLA reiterated warnings for civilians to avoid military areas.

In a separate event, the BLA orchestrated a remote-controlled IED attack on a military vehicle in Quetta's Hazar Ganji, resulting in two additional soldier fatalities and seven injuries. 'These actions are part of our enduring struggle against what we see as an occupying force,' noted BLA's Jeeyand Baloch. As tensions escalate, the BLA reaffirmed its commitment to targeting military objectives, urging civilians to maintain a safe distance from military zones, highlighting the deadliest day for Pakistani forces in Balochistan in recent months.

(With inputs from agencies.)