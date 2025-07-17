India Leverages Diplomatic Channels to Delay Execution of Nurse in Yemen

The Indian government is intensifying efforts to save Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse facing execution in Yemen, by employing various diplomatic and legal strategies. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has described the case as 'sensitive' and is committed to providing all necessary support.

An MEA spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, revealed that India has appointed legal representation to assist Priya's family within Yemen's complicated legal system. Measures include seeking clemency under Sharia law and securing regular consular visits to support Priya. Recent diplomatic efforts have delayed her execution, originally set for July 16.

Beyond governmental support, religious figures like the Grand Mufti of India have been involved, advocating for a postponement and suggesting alternatives such as Diya, or compensation, under Islamic law. These combined efforts by the government and religious leaders provide hope for negotiating a favorable outcome for Priya.

