India Leverages Diplomatic Channels to Delay Execution of Nurse in Yemen

The Indian government, through the Ministry of External Affairs, is working to obtain clemency for Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse on death row in Yemen. Efforts include diplomatic engagement, legal assistance, and leveraging influence from religious leaders, resulting in a temporary postponement of her execution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 20:11 IST
India Leverages Diplomatic Channels to Delay Execution of Nurse in Yemen
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian government is intensifying efforts to save Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse facing execution in Yemen, by employing various diplomatic and legal strategies. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has described the case as 'sensitive' and is committed to providing all necessary support.

An MEA spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, revealed that India has appointed legal representation to assist Priya's family within Yemen's complicated legal system. Measures include seeking clemency under Sharia law and securing regular consular visits to support Priya. Recent diplomatic efforts have delayed her execution, originally set for July 16.

Beyond governmental support, religious figures like the Grand Mufti of India have been involved, advocating for a postponement and suggesting alternatives such as Diya, or compensation, under Islamic law. These combined efforts by the government and religious leaders provide hope for negotiating a favorable outcome for Priya.

(With inputs from agencies.)

