Strengthening Maritime Bonds: Indian Navy in Singapore

In a strategic display of maritime camaraderie, Indian Naval ships Delhi, Satpura, Shakti, and Kiltan docked at Singapore, warmly received by the Singapore Navy and the Indian High Commission. This deployment, part of the Indian Navy's operational commitment to Southeast Asia, aims to reinforce Indo-Singaporean maritime ties through comprehensive engagements.

Key activities include professional interactions with the Singapore Navy and discussions with academic and community stakeholders, spotlighting the robust three-decade-long operational relationship. Regular visits, training exchanges, and the sharing of best practices underscore this collaboration.

Concurrently, India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, engaged in high-level discussions in Singapore, underscoring bilateral relations and mutual interests in regional developments, trade, and technology partnerships. This visit marks continued diplomatic exchanges, reaffirming India's strategic priorities with Singapore.

(With inputs from agencies.)