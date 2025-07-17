Left Menu

Strengthening Maritime Bonds: Indian Navy in Singapore

Indian Naval ships Delhi, Satpura, Shakti, and Kiltan, arrived in Singapore under the command of RAdm Susheel Menon to enhance maritime relations. This visit aims to bolster longstanding cooperation between India and Singapore through professional engagements, reflecting shared values and regional interests.

Strengthening Maritime Bonds: Indian Navy in Singapore
Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet Ship in Singapore (Photo/Indian Navy). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Singapore

In a strategic display of maritime camaraderie, Indian Naval ships Delhi, Satpura, Shakti, and Kiltan docked at Singapore, warmly received by the Singapore Navy and the Indian High Commission. This deployment, part of the Indian Navy's operational commitment to Southeast Asia, aims to reinforce Indo-Singaporean maritime ties through comprehensive engagements.

Key activities include professional interactions with the Singapore Navy and discussions with academic and community stakeholders, spotlighting the robust three-decade-long operational relationship. Regular visits, training exchanges, and the sharing of best practices underscore this collaboration.

Concurrently, India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, engaged in high-level discussions in Singapore, underscoring bilateral relations and mutual interests in regional developments, trade, and technology partnerships. This visit marks continued diplomatic exchanges, reaffirming India's strategic priorities with Singapore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

