Dubai's Young Investor Program Expands: Shaping Future Financial Leaders
Dubai's Knowledge Fund Establishment, in partnership with the National Bonds Corporation, has launched a new phase of the Young Investor Program. Targeting over 75,000 students across 50 private schools, this initiative enhances financial literacy, aligning with Dubai's strategic educational goals, aiming to build a financially savvy generation.
The Knowledge Fund Establishment (KFE) in Dubai, collaborating with the National Bonds Corporation (NBC), has embarked on expanding the Young Investor Program. The initiative, aligned with the vision of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, targets over 75,000 students, enhancing financial literacy in line with the city's education and innovation goals.
This ambitious program crosses 50 private schools in Dubai, marking significant growth and government commitment to integrate financial education within the school curriculum. It aligns with the Dubai Education Strategy 2033, embedding concepts like saving and financial planning into students' education through interactive modules and engaging content.
KFE CEO Abdulla Mohammed Al Awar emphasized the program's strategic focus on quality education and life skills, while NBC's Mohammed Qasim Al Ali highlighted the importance of early financial education in developing a stable economy. The initiative underscores a shared vision of a sustainable, knowledge-based economy driven by informed, adaptable future leaders.
