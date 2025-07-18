SpaceX Commends Bangladesh's Tech Initiatives for Enhanced Connectivity

Lauren Dreyer, Vice President of SpaceX, lauded the Bangladeshi government's seamless coordination in the launch of Starlink. Her remarks came during a meeting with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna on Friday, where she extolled Bangladesh's unparalleled decisiveness.

"Operating across 150 countries and territories, we've rarely encountered such efficiency," Dreyer stated, expressing gratitude on behalf of SpaceX and optimism for future collaborations. Chief Adviser Yunus acknowledged Dreyer's visit, highlighting the unique monsoon challenges and the imperative for robust technology to support connectivity.

Yunus emphasized the urgent need for improved connectivity in isolated hill areas lacking educational and medical facilities. He unveiled plans for digital education in 100 schools and digital healthcare services to aid remote consultations, with potential global applications. Dreyer commended these initiatives and Yunus's anti-corruption efforts as examples for global leaders.

