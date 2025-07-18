Left Menu

SpaceX Commends Bangladesh's Tech Initiatives for Enhanced Connectivity

SpaceX's Vice President Lauren Dreyer praised Bangladesh's efficiency in launching Starlink, highlighting efforts to boost connectivity in remote areas. She commended Professor Muhammad Yunus for his initiatives in healthcare and anti-corruption, setting an example for global leaders. Discussions focused on technology-driven solutions for connectivity and governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 16:17 IST
SpaceX Commends Bangladesh's Tech Initiatives for Enhanced Connectivity
SpaceX Vice President Lauren Dreyer meets Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus in Dhaka to discuss Starlink launch and digital initiatives (Photo Credit: Bangladesh Chief Adviser's Press Wing). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Lauren Dreyer, Vice President of SpaceX, lauded the Bangladeshi government's seamless coordination in the launch of Starlink. Her remarks came during a meeting with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna on Friday, where she extolled Bangladesh's unparalleled decisiveness.

"Operating across 150 countries and territories, we've rarely encountered such efficiency," Dreyer stated, expressing gratitude on behalf of SpaceX and optimism for future collaborations. Chief Adviser Yunus acknowledged Dreyer's visit, highlighting the unique monsoon challenges and the imperative for robust technology to support connectivity.

Yunus emphasized the urgent need for improved connectivity in isolated hill areas lacking educational and medical facilities. He unveiled plans for digital education in 100 schools and digital healthcare services to aid remote consultations, with potential global applications. Dreyer commended these initiatives and Yunus's anti-corruption efforts as examples for global leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025