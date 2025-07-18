Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Boosts Investment Ties in Spain

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is on a mission in Spain to attract investment and forge partnerships through the 'Madhya Pradesh Global Dialogue 2025'. Key discussions focus on strengthening ties with technology and textile sectors, advancing green digital infrastructure, and exploring mega food park models.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 22:07 IST
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Boosts Investment Ties in Spain
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav meets Pau Abello Pellicer, Senior Managing Director of Institutional Relations at Roca Group, in Barcelona to explore investment opportunities (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, in a bid to enhance investment prospects, engaged with industry leaders in Spain as part of the 'Madhya Pradesh Global Dialogue 2025'. During his visit, he met Pau Abello Pellicer of the Roca Group, aiming to bolster institutional ties and boost industrial cooperation.

Continuing his outreach, CM Yadav participated in a round-table discussion with textile manufacturers in Barcelona, positioning Madhya Pradesh as a promising hub for textile investments. Technology sector collaboration took the spotlight as Submer's Founder, Pol Valls Soler, expressed hope for future partnerships, reflecting on the state's alignment with sustainable and technological advancements.

Furthering the dialogue, an MoU was signed between MP State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd and Submer Technologies to promote sustainable data centers and green infrastructure in Madhya Pradesh. The agreement underscores the region's focus on sustainable growth and advancing India's global standing under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025