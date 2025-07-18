Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Boosts Investment Ties in Spain

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, in a bid to enhance investment prospects, engaged with industry leaders in Spain as part of the 'Madhya Pradesh Global Dialogue 2025'. During his visit, he met Pau Abello Pellicer of the Roca Group, aiming to bolster institutional ties and boost industrial cooperation.

Continuing his outreach, CM Yadav participated in a round-table discussion with textile manufacturers in Barcelona, positioning Madhya Pradesh as a promising hub for textile investments. Technology sector collaboration took the spotlight as Submer's Founder, Pol Valls Soler, expressed hope for future partnerships, reflecting on the state's alignment with sustainable and technological advancements.

Furthering the dialogue, an MoU was signed between MP State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd and Submer Technologies to promote sustainable data centers and green infrastructure in Madhya Pradesh. The agreement underscores the region's focus on sustainable growth and advancing India's global standing under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)