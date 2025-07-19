Kabul's Alarming Water Crisis: Millions on the Brink

Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, is grappling with a severe water crisis that has left millions of residents facing acute shortages, Tolo News has reported. The crisis, considered one of the most critical in Kabul's history, has seen water levels in the city's central and western regions drop significantly, disrupting daily life.

Local residents like Mohammad Agha have expressed their worries, describing the dire situation as life-threatening. 'Everything depends on water. Without it, life becomes extremely difficult,' Agha shared, emphasizing that if current sources, including petrol stations, fail to provide water, many could face starvation and dehydration.

A United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) report states that nearly six million Kabul residents are now at risk due to the sharp decline in water availability. The report describes the situation as unprecedented, calling for large-scale investment, enhanced coordination, and heightened public awareness on water usage and management.

Residents have called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to take swift action by expanding the water supply infrastructure and constructing deeper wells. Despite repeated assurances from officials, residents claim that little tangible progress has been made to alleviate the crisis.

