Jamaat-e-Islami Calls for Electoral Reforms Ahead of Bangladesh's February Elections

Bangladesh's largest Islamic party, Jamaat-e-Islami, organized a national rally demanding electoral reforms ahead of the national elections set for February. Key issues include ensuring fair elections, prosecuting alleged past genocides, and implementing necessary reforms. The government plans enhanced security measures, including CCTV and extended police deployment.

Bangladesh's most prominent Islamic political group, Jamaat-e-Islami, has called for substantial electoral reforms as the nation prepares for its upcoming elections in February of the coming year. At a significant national rally, the party emphasized the necessity of a level playing field, along with other crucial adjustments to the electoral process, advocating for elections conducted through a proportional representation (PR) system.

Among Jamaat-e-Islami's demands were the prosecution of perceived genocides under the former administration of Sheikh Hasina and other fundamental reforms such as implementing the July Charter and Declaration. Additionally, they highlighted the need to support families affected by the July Uprising and ensure diaspora voting rights for over 10 million Bangladeshis living abroad. The rally, held at Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka, was presided over by Ameer Dr. Shafiqur Rahman.

In anticipation of the elections, Bangladesh's Chief Adviser, Professor Muhammad Yunus, instructed law enforcement to be fully prepared by December, with around 800,000 personnel set to receive further training. To promote election security, 16,000 vulnerable polling stations are to be monitored by CCTV, and innovative measures like police body cameras are being considered. Meanwhile, India has expressed its hope for credible and inclusive elections come 2026, following discussions between Bangladesh's Chief Executive and political parties regarding early elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

