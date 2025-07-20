Crackdown on Baloch Protests Marks Escalating Tensions in Pakistan

In Islamabad, Pakistani authorities are ramping up efforts to suppress ongoing sit-in protests by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), which highlights the plight of forcibly disappeared persons and detained leaders. Protesters, including vulnerable groups, face blocked access to the site near the Islamabad Press Club, making their demonstration increasingly difficult.

The BYC accuses the authorities of attempting to stifle the Baloch community's call for justice, citing restrictions on peaceful assembly as part of a broader campaign against Baloch political expression. Despite facing adverse weather conditions, protestors persist, demanding an end to enforced disappearances and detentions.

Adding to tensions, the Balochistan region witnesses a separate incident of alleged violence from security forces. Shah Dur Mengal, a civilian, was fatally shot by Federal Constabulary personnel in Nokundi, sparking further protests and economic shutdowns in several towns. The BYC calls for international support to address human rights violations in both incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)