Crackdown on Baloch Protests Marks Escalating Tensions in Pakistan

Pakistani authorities intensify measures against Baloch protests in Islamabad, blocking access to demonstrations demanding justice for forcibly disappeared individuals. As families brave harsh conditions and legal repression, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee urges global solidarity. Concurrently, a civilian death in Balochistan prompts local protests, highlighting human rights issues in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 13:44 IST
Baloch protestor (Photo/ X@BalochYakjehtiC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In Islamabad, Pakistani authorities are ramping up efforts to suppress ongoing sit-in protests by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), which highlights the plight of forcibly disappeared persons and detained leaders. Protesters, including vulnerable groups, face blocked access to the site near the Islamabad Press Club, making their demonstration increasingly difficult.

The BYC accuses the authorities of attempting to stifle the Baloch community's call for justice, citing restrictions on peaceful assembly as part of a broader campaign against Baloch political expression. Despite facing adverse weather conditions, protestors persist, demanding an end to enforced disappearances and detentions.

Adding to tensions, the Balochistan region witnesses a separate incident of alleged violence from security forces. Shah Dur Mengal, a civilian, was fatally shot by Federal Constabulary personnel in Nokundi, sparking further protests and economic shutdowns in several towns. The BYC calls for international support to address human rights violations in both incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

