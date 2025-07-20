Left Menu

Triple Earthquake Strikes Russia's Pacific Coast, Sparks Tsunami Alerts

Three significant earthquakes, including a magnitude 7.4, rocked Russia's Pacific coast on Sunday, prompting the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center to issue alerts for Kamchatka Peninsula and Hawaii. Although the tsunami threat to Hawaii was later ruled out, the seismic activity prompted evacuations and caused significant concern in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 14:50 IST
Visuals by Russian news outlet RT from social media footage from Kamchatka in Russia's Far East (Photo source X/@RT_com). Image Credit: ANI
Russia's Pacific coast was hit by three major earthquakes on Sunday, with the most powerful measuring a magnitude of 7.4, as reported by the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The seismic activities prompted the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center to issue emergency alerts for the Kamchatka Peninsula, highlighting the immediate threat.

In response to a subsequent 7.5 magnitude quake off the Russian coast, the US National Weather Service initiated a tsunami watch for Hawaii. However, this alert was later rescinded as investigations revealed that Hawaii was no longer at risk, according to official statements.

The series of earthquakes occurred near Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, with the USGS detailing that the initial 7.0 magnitude quake hit 142 km ESE of the city early Sunday morning. The Pacific and North American tectonic plates converge in this area, known for intense seismic activity, further underscoring the region's vulnerability.

