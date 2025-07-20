Triple Earthquake Strikes Russia's Pacific Coast, Sparks Tsunami Alerts

Russia's Pacific coast was hit by three major earthquakes on Sunday, with the most powerful measuring a magnitude of 7.4, as reported by the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The seismic activities prompted the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center to issue emergency alerts for the Kamchatka Peninsula, highlighting the immediate threat.

In response to a subsequent 7.5 magnitude quake off the Russian coast, the US National Weather Service initiated a tsunami watch for Hawaii. However, this alert was later rescinded as investigations revealed that Hawaii was no longer at risk, according to official statements.

The series of earthquakes occurred near Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, with the USGS detailing that the initial 7.0 magnitude quake hit 142 km ESE of the city early Sunday morning. The Pacific and North American tectonic plates converge in this area, known for intense seismic activity, further underscoring the region's vulnerability.

(With inputs from agencies.)