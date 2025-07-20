Left Menu

Nepal's PM Oli Set for Landmark Visit to India

Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is set to visit India on a short two-day official trip starting September 16. The visit aims to strengthen Indo-Nepal relations and further ongoing projects. Indian PM Narendra Modi's visit to Nepal in November is also anticipated to reaffirm cultural ties.

Nepal's PM Oli Set for Landmark Visit to India
Nepali PM KP Sharma Oli and PM Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is preparing for a brief yet significant official visit to India, confirmed for September 16-17, according to sources from both Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Prime Minister's Office.

The visit, anticipated to be the shortest by a Nepali leader, aligns with ongoing efforts to bolster Indo-Nepal relations and continue cooperation on bilateral projects. While exact dates aren't final, both nations are working on formalizing key agreements. The Nepali envoy to India, Shankar Prasad Sharma, emphasized Oli's imminent arrival.

During this visit, no new major agendas are expected; however, the focus will remain on strengthening ties and reviewing progress in areas like energy and connectivity. In a separate development, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Nepal in November, primarily to reinforce cultural connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

