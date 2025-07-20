Left Menu

Taiwan Mobilizes Record Reservists: A Leap in Defense Readiness

Retired US Navy Rear Admiral Mark Montgomery lauds Taiwan's Han Kuang exercises for mobilizing over 20,000 reservists, highlighting the need for joint US-Taiwan military cooperation. He advises increasing Taiwan's defense budget to 5% of GDP and will participate in upcoming war games focusing on economic and cyber threats.

Updated: 20-07-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 16:17 IST
Retired US Navy rear admiral Mark Montgomery (Photo/Central News Agency of Taiwan (CNA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

In a significant stride toward bolstering its defense capabilities, Taiwan mobilized more than 20,000 reservists during this year's Han Kuang military exercises. The move drew praise from retired US Navy Rear Admiral Mark Montgomery, who underscored it as a crucial first step for Taiwan's defense advancement, Focus Taiwan reported.

Despite the progress, Montgomery expressed concerns over the primarily Taiwan-centric nature of these drills, urging for broader involvement of US military forces. The retired admiral highlighted the necessity for joint exercises to better prepare against potential threats from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Montgomery also recommended an increase in Taiwan's defense budget from the current 3% to 5% of GDP. He is set to join war games in Taipei, focusing on economic and cyber warfare scenarios, as Taiwan strengthens its defenses against disruptive forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

