Israel Launches Task Force to Tackle Rubble Waste from Operation 'Rising Lion'

Israel has approved a national task force to manage the extensive rubble waste from Iranian missile strikes in Operation 'Rising Lion.' The initiative aims to address environmental and health risks efficiently, promoting safe and sustainable debris management and supporting the rehabilitation of affected regions.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

The Israeli government has sanctioned a new national steering team to address the significant debris challenge resulting from Iranian missile strikes during Operation 'Rising Lion.'

This move comes as the Ministry of Environmental Protection estimates that the operation produced between 500,000 and 800,000 tons of demolition waste, which includes hazardous materials like asbestos.

The team will focus on creating a national recycling plan, identifying and removing regulatory hurdles, guiding local authorities, and potentially establishing a central system for waste monitoring.

(With inputs from agencies.)

