Netanyahu's Health and Governance: A Balancing Act

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is on the mend at his residence following a diagnosis of intestinal inflammation, attributed to spoiled food, as announced by his office on Sunday. After being evaluated overnight by Prof. Alon Hershko of Jerusalem's Hadassah-Ein Kerem Medical Center, Netanyahu is now receiving intravenous fluids to address dehydration. His health status remains good, enabling him to manage state functions from home during the mandated three-day rest period.

Netanyahu, 75, has encountered a stream of health issues recently. These include a routine colonoscopy in May and prostate surgery in December, times when Justice Minister Yariv Levin stepped in as acting Prime Minister. In March, Netanyahu underwent hernia surgery under general anesthesia and subsequently missed work due to the flu. Earlier in 2023, a pacemaker was implanted to counteract a persistent heart conduction problem. This procedure followed brief hospitalization for dehydration, later linked to an undisclosed cardiac condition.

In January 2023, Netanyahu's latest public medical report portrayed him as in 'a completely normal state of health,' with a well-functioning pacemaker and no arrhythmia. However, this report, composed by his personal medical team, lacked the official sanction of a government-issued health summary. Although yearly health updates for prime ministers are recommended by government protocols, they have not been released since 2016. These protocols lack legal force, allowing Netanyahu to withhold his medical history.

Netanyahu drew media attention after his prostate surgery when he departed Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center against medical advice to cast his vote on the 'Trapped Profits Law,' which narrowly passed 59-58. His physician, Dr. Zvi Berkowitz, accompanied him to ensure medical oversight during the voting process in the Knesset.