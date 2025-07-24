Left Menu

Rising Alarms: Honour Killings Surge in Balochistan

Aurat Foundation reports a troubling surge in honour killings in Balochistan, with 212 cases from 2019 to 2024. The systemic failures in addressing gender-based violence are evident, with activists calling for reforms to protect women's rights and ensure justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 13:34 IST
Rising Alarms: Honour Killings Surge in Balochistan
Representative Image (Source/ @TBPEnglish) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A shocking report by the Aurat Foundation reveals a surging number of honour killings in Balochistan, with 212 documented cases over five years, painting a grim picture of gender-based violence in the region.

The report details incidents from 2019 to 2024, highlighting the staggering count: 52 in 2019, 51 in 2020, 24 in both 2021 and 2023, 28 in 2022, and 33 in 2024 to date. Many incidents remain unreported due to societal pressures and traditional mediation systems, underscoring systemic barriers to justice.

The Naseerabad district leads with 73 cases, representing 34% of the region's total. The document presses authorities to reclassify honour killings as non-bailable, enhance legal and family support, and implement training and awareness initiatives to combat these crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

