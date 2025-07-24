Tragic Crash: Russian Plane Found Burning in Remote Forest

A Russian passenger plane carrying 43 people has tragically crashed in a remote forest near Tynda, leaving no signs of survivors, according to reports by Russia Today on Thursday. The ill-fated Antonov An-24, which lost contact during a domestic flight, was found by a rescue helicopter approximately 15 kilometers from its intended destination.

The twin turboprop aircraft, operating on a 570-kilometer route across Russia's Far Eastern Amur Region, went silent shortly before its planned arrival at Tynda Airport. Despite the aircraft sending no distress signal, sources quoted by RT suggest the aircraft experienced critical issues. Among the 43 aboard, including the crew and five children, hopes for survivors have been dashed.

Video footage from the emergency services displays a Mi-8 helicopter combing the densely wooded taiga, an inhospitable and rugged boreal forest, where the plane's wreckage was discovered alight. The challenging terrain has severely hampered rescue operations. Official investigations are underway, but early assessments indicate a lack of survivors, compounding the tragedy involving an aircraft, the An-24, revered in Russia for regional flights since its 1950s inception.

