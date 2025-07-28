Bangladesh Launches Inquiry After Tragic Air Force Jet Crash

In response to the catastrophic crash of a Bangladesh Air Force jet into Milestone School and College in Dhaka's Uttara area, the government has established a nine-member commission to investigate the incident, reports The Daily Star. The commission, led by former secretary AKM Zafar Ullah Khan, has a four-week deadline to deliver its findings, as specified in a Cabinet Division gazette notification issued on Sunday night.

The diverse panel comprises a retired air vice marshal, three additional secretaries from various ministries, the Dhaka divisional commissioner, an urban planner, and a professor from the mechanical engineering department at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET). Their investigation will delve into the crash's causes, identify the responsible parties, and evaluate the impact, particularly on students and staff. Additionally, they will scrutinize the degree of damage inflicted on the school and surrounding buildings.

The inquiry will extend to the construction integrity of Milestone School and neighboring structures, assessing their legal standing and potential risks given their proximity to the flying area. The commission is expected to propose safety improvements for future prevention, including guidelines for training aircraft operations and construction regulations in flying zones. The Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1956, provides the framework for this investigation, with the Dhaka divisional commissioner's office supporting the panel's operations. Furthermore, the commission has the authority to inspect any location within the country and interview individuals, as necessary.

In addition to the domestic efforts, a team of international doctors and nurses from Singapore, China, and India has arrived in Dhaka to provide medical assistance to the crash victims, many of whom are schoolchildren. During a meeting at the State Guest House Jamuna, Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus expressed gratitude to the foreign medical teams for their prompt support and commended their humanitarian efforts in collaboration with Bangladeshi healthcare professionals.

"These teams have come not just with their skills, but with their hearts," remarked Professor Yunus. "Their presence reaffirms our shared humanity and the value of global partnerships in times of tragedy." The joint medical collaboration reflects a commitment to delivering emergency care and trauma treatment to the affected individuals.

As confirmed, the tragic event claimed the lives of at least 34 people, with the majority being students. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)