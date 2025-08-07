Left Menu

India Mourns Tragic Loss of Ghanaian Ministers in Helicopter Crash

India extends heartfelt condolences as Ghana faces a profound loss following a helicopter crash that claimed the lives of its Defence and Environment Ministers. The tragedy strikes days after Prime Minister Modi's historic visit to Ghana, highlighting deepened bilateral relations.

Updated: 07-08-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 21:24 IST
Flags of India and Ghana (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India has expressed profound sorrow over the devastating crash of a Ghanaian Air Force helicopter that claimed the lives of the country's Defence and Environment Ministers. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) conveyed condolences, mourning the loss of several lives, including Defence Minister Dr. Edward Kofi Omane Boamah and Environment Minister Alhaji Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed. The helicopter crashed on Wednesday, causing significant national grief.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the Government and the people of the Republic of Ghana during this time of national mourning. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and all those affected by this unfortunate incident. May the departed souls rest in eternal peace," the MEA stated. Reports indicate that Ghana's Armed Forces lost contact with the Z9 helicopter en route from Accra to Obuasi. A national day of mourning has been declared, and flags will fly at half-mast, according to chief of staff Julius Debrah.

The tragedy comes in the wake of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ghana on July 2. This visit marked the first by an Indian leader in over three decades, aimed at reviewing the robust partnership between the two nations. During his visit, PM Modi held bilateral discussions with Ghana's President, John Mahama, focusing on enhancing collaboration in economic, energy, and defence sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

