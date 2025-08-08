China's Global Security Initiative: A Shift in Africa's Power Dynamics

Launched by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2022, the Global Security Initiative (GSI) marks a strategic move by China to redefine global governance, according to the Africa Center for Strategic Studies. Framed around cooperative security and respect for the UN Charter, the initiative targets Africa's developing nations but is rooted in China's national security concepts.

The GSI is underpinned by China's 2025 White Paper on National Security, detailing political, economic, military, and international security pillars. At the Ninth Forum for China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in 2024, Xi Jinping framed the FOCAC Action Plan as an early implementation phase, signaling increased integration of Chinese security strategies in Africa.

From late 2024 to mid-2025, China hosted eight high-level military exchanges, including training for 90 African officers. As part of the FOCAC Action Plan, China plans extensive training and cooperation, reinforcing GSI's influence. However, this move draws concerns over authoritarianism and potential geopolitical entanglements, challenging Africa's non-aligned stance.

Despite offering economic aid and infrastructure, many African leaders fear the erosion of democratic norms due to China's control-driven security model. The Africa Center for Strategic Studies urges stakeholders to assess GSI's effects critically. With China's influence growing, the balance between securing Africa's needs and maintaining democratic integrity remains contentious.

(With inputs from agencies.)