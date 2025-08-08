Left Menu

China's Global Security Initiative: A Shift in Africa's Power Dynamics

China's Global Security Initiative (GSI) seeks to reshape global governance with a focus on Africa. Launched in 2022 by President Xi Jinping, the initiative emphasizes cooperative security but also raises concerns about China's influence over democratic norms and geopolitical alignments in African nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 17:29 IST
China's Global Security Initiative: A Shift in Africa's Power Dynamics
Chinese President Xi Jinping and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa attend the China-Africa Leaders' Roundtable Dialogue at BRICS Summit in South Africa (File Photo/ Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Launched by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2022, the Global Security Initiative (GSI) marks a strategic move by China to redefine global governance, according to the Africa Center for Strategic Studies. Framed around cooperative security and respect for the UN Charter, the initiative targets Africa's developing nations but is rooted in China's national security concepts.

The GSI is underpinned by China's 2025 White Paper on National Security, detailing political, economic, military, and international security pillars. At the Ninth Forum for China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in 2024, Xi Jinping framed the FOCAC Action Plan as an early implementation phase, signaling increased integration of Chinese security strategies in Africa.

From late 2024 to mid-2025, China hosted eight high-level military exchanges, including training for 90 African officers. As part of the FOCAC Action Plan, China plans extensive training and cooperation, reinforcing GSI's influence. However, this move draws concerns over authoritarianism and potential geopolitical entanglements, challenging Africa's non-aligned stance.

Despite offering economic aid and infrastructure, many African leaders fear the erosion of democratic norms due to China's control-driven security model. The Africa Center for Strategic Studies urges stakeholders to assess GSI's effects critically. With China's influence growing, the balance between securing Africa's needs and maintaining democratic integrity remains contentious.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025