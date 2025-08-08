Left Menu

Danish Envoy Critiques India's Russian Oil Purchases Amid EU-India Trade Talks

Danish Ambassador to India, Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen, criticizes India's Russian oil imports amid the EU-India free trade agreement talks. Despite European concerns over Russian ties, Kristensen acknowledges India's economic growth and potential as a promising trade partner, emphasizing mutual benefits in ongoing negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 17:32 IST
Danish Ambassador to India Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a recent interview, Danish Ambassador to India Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen addressed the continued purchase of Russian oil by India, highlighting Denmark and the European Union's (EU) critical stance on nations appearing to aid Russia's war efforts in Ukraine. Kristensen noted, "Whatever country that clearly aids and abets Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine, we would remain critical of." He expressed concerns about the unregistered shadow fleet transporting Russian oil to India, potentially leading to environmental disasters.

Kristensen elaborated on the EU's perspective, stating Russia's invasion of Ukraine is viewed as a stark violation of the UN Charter, raising existential concerns for Europe. While acknowledging India's reliance on Russian energy, Kristensen mentioned the EU's significant reduction in its dependence on Russian oil. He conceded to India's criticism of perceived double standards, given Europe's previous energy purchases from Russia during the conflict.

Amid geopolitical shifts, Kristensen addressed suspicions of India's closer ties with Russia and China, voicing Danish scepticism. Dismissing claims of India as a "dead economy," he credited India as the world's fastest-growing economy, highlighting the potential EU-India free trade agreement. Kristensen praised the progress in trade discussions, reinforcing India's promising investment landscape and mutual benefits from continued partnership. Drawing parallels to European responses to terrorism, he underscored shared existential concerns, reflecting consistent Danish foreign policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

