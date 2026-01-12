EU-India Trade Agreement: A Game-Changer in Global Trade Alliances

In a significant move aimed at reshaping global trade links, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced on Monday the potential signing of a landmark free trade agreement between the European Union and India by the end of January. This development comes as protectionism intensifies and U.S.-India negotiations remain unresolved.

Merz's statements in Ahmedabad, India, signal the EU's eagerness to finalize a deal that has been under discussion for several years. A free trade agreement is expected to strengthen economic bonds, offering both parties a chance to decrease their reliance on China and Russia, while also expanding trade networks as global rules evolve.

The urgency for a deal has increased following U.S. tariff hikes on Indian goods and the collapse of a separate India-U.S. trade agreement. German-led negotiations with India have been described as "very intensive," with the EU aiming for substantial tariff reductions while India seeks better market access for its goods.

