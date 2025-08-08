Left Menu

Chinese Citizen in Canberra Faces Charges Under Australia's Foreign Interference Laws

A Chinese citizen and Australian permanent resident in Canberra has been charged with secretly collecting information on a banned Buddhist association, allegedly on behalf of China's Public Security Bureau. This marks the first foreign interference charge aimed at the general public under Australia's 2018 laws.

The Chinese Embassy in Canberra, Australia. (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

A Chinese citizen and Australian permanent resident in Canberra was charged on Monday for allegedly collecting covert intelligence about an Australian Buddhist association, authorities revealed. The woman, who cannot be named due to a court order, appeared before a Canberra court and faced accusations of espionage in support of China's Public Security Bureau.

Assistant Commissioner Stephen Nutt of the Australian Federal Police (AFP) explained that the allegations highlight the first instance where someone has been charged with foreign interference targeting average Australians rather than political entities. This case, he noted, underscores the serious threat such activities pose to Australia's democracy and social cohesion.

The arrest occurred at the woman's residence on Saturday, after which she was detained. If convicted, she faces a sentence of up to 15 years. The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while denying allegations of foreign meddling, stated it would monitor the situation closely. The charge is only the third under Australia's foreign interference laws introduced in 2018, and it occurs amid efforts by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to repair bilateral relations with China.

