Prime Minister Ishiba Stands Firm Amid Calls for Resignation

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has reiterated his decision to remain in office despite mounting pressure to step down, as the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) held a critical meeting in light of a significant electoral defeat, according to Kyodo News.

During a joint plenary session of LDP legislators, party leaders disclosed that an early leadership election, initially set for 2027, is under consideration. Such a decision would break from traditional practices in Japan's typically stable political sphere.

Despite this, the Prime Minister faces increased scrutiny as pressures within the party surge. This tension arises following the ruling coalition's loss of its upper house majority, a situation that forces reliance on the opposition for legislative actions.

