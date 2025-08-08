Germany Halts Arms Exports to Israel Amid Gaza Conflict Concerns

In a significant policy shift, the German government has decided to halt all military equipment exports to Israel that might be used in the Gaza Strip. Citing increasing humanitarian concerns, Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed uncertainties over Israel's military objectives amid the ongoing conflict. The announcement came through a series of posts by Merz on the social media platform X.

Chancellor Merz stressed that while Israel has the right to defense against terrorism, the Israeli security cabinet's recent military escalations have raised serious questions. He mentioned that the disarmament of Hamas and the release of hostages are paramount, yet expressed concern over how these goals would be achieved under the new military strategy.

The decision follows the Israeli Security Cabinet's endorsement of Prime Minister Netanyahu's proposal for establishing a civil administration in Gaza, independent of Hamas or the Palestinian Authority. Merz also highlighted Germany's concern over the worsening humanitarian crisis, calling on Israel to facilitate comprehensive access for relief supplies and avoid actions that could lead to West Bank annexation.

