UAE Ministry Sets Admission Deadline for Fall 2025

The UAE's Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has announced a crucial deadline for prospective students eyeing higher education in the country. By August 11, 2025, applicants must finalize their decision to accept or reject offers for the Fall 2025-2026 session using the Ministry's electronic portal.

Students are urged to log in with their UAE Pass and engage with the 'Student and Scholarship Registration' service available online. It is imperative to adhere to the deadlines to sidestep unnecessary delays. Vigilant monitoring of application requests and compliance with institutional instructions are recommended for a smooth admission process.

MoHESR has introduced streamlined services aimed at reducing application time to a mere 90 seconds, slashing document requirements by 86 percent, and permitting registration at 59 different higher education institutions. Further information is accessible via the Ministry's official website.

