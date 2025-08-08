Left Menu

UAE Ministry Sets Admission Deadline for Fall 2025

The UAE's Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research announced August 11, 2025, as the deadline for students to accept or reject offers from higher education institutions for Fall 2025-2026. Students are advised to use the Ministry's electronic portal, adhere to deadlines, and complete necessary steps to ensure smooth processing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 23:00 IST
UAE Ministry Sets Admission Deadline for Fall 2025
The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research of UAE. (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The UAE's Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has announced a crucial deadline for prospective students eyeing higher education in the country. By August 11, 2025, applicants must finalize their decision to accept or reject offers for the Fall 2025-2026 session using the Ministry's electronic portal.

Students are urged to log in with their UAE Pass and engage with the 'Student and Scholarship Registration' service available online. It is imperative to adhere to the deadlines to sidestep unnecessary delays. Vigilant monitoring of application requests and compliance with institutional instructions are recommended for a smooth admission process.

MoHESR has introduced streamlined services aimed at reducing application time to a mere 90 seconds, slashing document requirements by 86 percent, and permitting registration at 59 different higher education institutions. Further information is accessible via the Ministry's official website.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

Global
2
UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

 Global
3
Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communities

Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communi...

 New Zealand
4
Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programme

Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programm...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025