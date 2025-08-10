Left Menu

China Mobilizes Emergency Response Amid Torrential Floods

Facing relentless heavy rains, China has activated a Level IV emergency flood response across several provinces. Emergency efforts are underway to aid areas such as Jiangsu and Anhui, as authorities brace for extreme weather. The Ministry of Water Resources is coordinating efforts to mitigate the damage and protect residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 07:54 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 07:54 IST
China Mobilizes Emergency Response Amid Torrential Floods
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China has ramped up its flood management efforts, declaring a Level IV emergency flood response in various regions as unrelenting rains continue to inundate large swathes of the country, according to a Global Times report. The directive was initiated for provinces such as Jiangsu, Anhui, Hubei, and Chongqing, effective from 3:00 pm on Saturday, amid heightened preparations including dispatching work teams to Anhui and Hubei for flood prevention guidance.

Concurrently, China's Ministry of Water Resources has also placed several provinces under the same level of emergency flood response, targeting Henan, Hubei, Chongqing, Sichuan, and Shaanxi, while maintaining vigilance for Anhui and Gansu. Meteorological forecasts anticipate significant precipitation from August 9 to 11 in regions including Sichuan, Chongqing, southern and central Anhui, southern and central Henan, eastern Hubei, southern Gansu, and southern Shaanxi. Severe downpours are expected to cause significant water level surges in the Yangtze River and its tributaries.

Authorities are on high alert as the Huaihe River and affiliated tributaries, along with smaller rivers in affected areas, face potential overflows. Deputy Commander Li Guoying of the National Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters has highlighted the necessity for enhanced monitoring and preventive action. A special ministerial meeting coordinated flood control measures, emphasizing continuous rainfall monitoring, prompt warnings, precise water project scheduling, and proactive relocation of residents from vulnerable zones. In Gansu, emergency teams assess flash flood impacts as rescue operations continue in affected localities like Yuzhong County.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025