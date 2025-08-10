Left Menu

Pakistan Airspace Closure Backfires with Massive Financial Losses

Pakistan's closure of its airspace to Indian aircraft has led to over Rs 1,240 crore in financial losses for the Pakistan Airports Authority. The move, in retaliation for India's actions, has slashed transit air traffic and affected revenue. The standoff stems from geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 07:57 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 07:57 IST
Pakistan Airspace Closure Backfires with Massive Financial Losses
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's decision to shut its airspace to Indian-registered aircraft has resulted in significant financial setbacks, with the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) reporting losses exceeding Rs 1,240 crore (PKR 4.1 billion) over a span of just two months. A statement by the Ministry of Defence disclosed these losses to the National Assembly, as reported by Dawn on Friday. The closure was a countermeasure to India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty on April 23 and came into effect on April 24, severing overflight permissions for Indian carriers.

The economic repercussions of this action have been substantial. From April 24 to June 30, the PAA saw a sharp decline in overflying charges, affecting approximately 100-150 Indian aircraft daily and reducing Pakistan's transit air traffic by nearly 20 percent, according to Dawn. While the financial impact was acknowledged by the Pakistani defense ministry, they maintained that national sovereignty and defense priorities outweigh economic interests. Officials referenced Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) considering 'strategic and diplomatic' issues as justification for the measures.

PAA's revenue data reveal a stark contrast: in 2019, the average daily overflight earnings were $508,000, soaring to $760,000 in 2025, indicating current losses exceed previous confrontations. Despite the open airspace to non-Indian flights, the ban has been extended twice, now projected to last until late August. Meanwhile, Indian flights proceed unbothered on other international paths, while Pakistani flights remain prohibited from Indian skies since the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu & Kashmir. India's restrictions on Pakistani aircraft, including military flights, began on April 30, with extensions till August 23, 2025, as per Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol, who cited security and strategic objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025