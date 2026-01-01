Left Menu

Pakistan Warns India Over Potential Indus Waters Treaty Misuse

Pakistan expressed concerns about India's approval of the Dulhasti Stage-II hydropower project, stating it potentially violates the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT). Spokesperson Tahir Hussain Andrabi emphasized the need for India to share project details, adhering to water-sharing protocols under the IWT, and remained firm on protecting Pakistan's water rights.

Pakistan Warns India Over Potential Indus Waters Treaty Misuse
Pakistan has issued stern warnings to India against any misuse of its restricted water rights under the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), amid concerns over the approval of a new Indian hydropower project on the Chenab River.

During a weekly press briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Hussain Andrabi highlighted that India had not shared requisite project details with Pakistan, contravening established protocols under the IWT. The treaty, which governs the water distribution between the two countries, was put in question after India decided to temporarily 'abeyance' it following the Pahalgam terror attack in April.

Emphasizing the importance of adhering to international agreements, Andrabi reiterated Pakistan's commitment to resolving disputes peacefully, while underlining that the country would firmly safeguard its essential water rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

